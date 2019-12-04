Bakersfield Christmas Parade, Thursday December 5 at 6 pm.
Posted on:
December 4, 2019
Come out and watch the Bakersfield Christmas Parade. It will be held Thursday, December 5 at 6pm, located downtown. You will see some of your favorite Life FM deejays! Watch for the Life FM van and the crazy golf cart following it.
