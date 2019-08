Six Flags Magic Mountain is always fun, but September 7 is Christian Family Night. If you purchase a wristband, special pricing for this night, you will be able to stay after the park closes at 9. People with the wristband can stay and enjoy the park from 9 pm- 12 am. That means shorter lines for most of the rides! Also they will be blasting christian music throughout the park. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.