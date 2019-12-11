LISTEN ONLINE

“Christmas Time Is Here” an evening with Jim Martinez

The Salvation Army of Bakersfield presents Steinway and Son’s artist Jim Martinez and the Frontier High School Chamber Choir in “Christmas Time is Here.” This fun Christmas concert will get you in the Christmas Spirit and will benefit the work of The Salvation Army right here in Bakersfield. Come hear jazz musician Jim Martinez and Bakersfield’s own Frontier High School Chamber Choir present many Christmas classics including songs from “It’s a Charlie Brown Christmas.” Tickets are only $20 and are available now!

