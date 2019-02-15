Faith and Family Night with the Condors

We are excited to present Faith and Family Night with the Bakersfield Condors! Friday, March 1st, enjoy the fun of a Condors game, immediately followed by a time of testimonials from some of the players! Also be watching the t-shirt cannon, as it will be firing Life FM shirts into the crowd throughout the game!

When you buy your tickts through us, you will be in the Life FM section along with other listeners, AND every ticket purchased benefits this station!

To order your tickets, simply fill out the form below. Go Condors!