Fill the van canned food drive to benefit The Salvation Army with Bakersfield Comic-con

Come out to Salty’s at 6801 White Ln on Friday, November 15 to help us fill the Life FM van! We will be accepting canned food donations from 11 am – 6 pm. All donations will be given to The Salvation Army. Matt & Aaron from the Afternoon Joyride will be broadcasting live and Bakersfield Comic-Con will be on sight with some of their celebrities that will be appearing at Bakersfield Comic-Con this year. Bakersfield Comic-Con is Saturday & Sunday November 16 & 17. For more information on Bakersfield Comic-Con click here.