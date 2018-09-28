Fundraiser & Private concert with Jars of Clay

Blood Water Mission is hosting an exciting fundraiser October 11th featuring Jars of Clay!

Blood Water Mission is looking for people to join the ministry in providing clean water to people in Uganda. For $200, you provide clean water for a family of 5 for their entire lives! As a thank you for sponsoring a family, you will receive 2 VIP passes to see Jars of Clay in a private concert October 11th at the Shafter Ford Theater.

Every cent of your donation goes directly to helping those families. If you would like to sponsor a family and come out for the concert, you can make the donation here, and you will be put on the guest list.

Is is literally a life-saving ministry. We hope you can join us!