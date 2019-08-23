Join Team 883 Life Crew and help kids get clean water for life!

We want you to join our team for the LA Marathon. You may ask, why on earth would I do that? For the same reason our Promotions Director, Melissa did. To save children’s lives. There are so many children dying because they don’t have clean water to drink or bath in. You can help change that. Go to our team page by clicking here and register. You will not regret signing up and this will change your life. If God is calling you to this, he will get you through it. And if you register before Sunday, August 25, you will receive your Team World Vision -with Team 883 Life Crew on it, jersey as well as a Team 883 Life Crew hat for free. If God is tugging at your heart, sign up! Let’s show the people at the LA Marathon Bakersfield rocks!