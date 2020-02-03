LISTEN ONLINE

Join us for our Open House!

We are so excited to have you in our house! You helped make this move possible, it’s time you see the new digs. Come by, eat a cupcake, find out what your voice would sound like on air, meet the deejays and tour the studio.

 

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Keep Up to Date!

Subscribe to our newsletter for regular updates on 88.3 LifeFM!

Don't miss out!
We promise not to spam you. Unsubscribe at any time.
Invalid email address
Facebook Twitter-square Instagram
Copyright 2020 © All rights Reserved. Design and Hosting by FlockHosting

prevent spam by mxguarddog - FCC Public File