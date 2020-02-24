Life FM is proud to bring back Family Movie Night featuring Jeremy Camp’s I Still Believe

One love can change your life. One life can change the world. From the creators of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes an inspiring love story for the ages. Rediscover the wonder of love in I STILL BELIEVE, based on the real-life story of chart-topping singer Jeremy Camp.

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM Life FM will be hosting a viewing of I Still Believe at Reading Cinemas. You can purchase tickets from the station either by coming in, over the phone or on the website. To purchase tickets online click here.

