Pslams 118:2 Let all Israel repeat: “His faithful love endures forever.”

Cry out to God

David faced some fearful situations. He fought the lion and the bear when he was a shepherd. He faced the giant Goliath, who wanted to crush him. King Saul wanted him dead. His own son plotted against him. David faced foes of all sorts. We too face fearful situations at times. The giants in our life may be different than David’s, but our giants are fearsome too. Unemployment, debt, divorce, discouragement, depression, despair, cancer, a rebellious teenager, addiction, back pain, loneliness, and more.

Life can be so hard, so difficult; at times it can be overwhelming. Do what David did and depend upon the Lord. Run to the Lord. Call out to the Lord. Look again at this remarkable testimony of trust and see God the way David saw him, “The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer, my God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”

It is amazing how many expressions David uses to make his point about the faithfulness of God to deliver us. Seven times in one verse: my rock, my fortress, my deliverer, my rock (maybe needed to hear it again), my refuge, my shield, the horn of my salvation, and my stronghold.

David exclaims for the entire world to hear, “That’s God. That’s my God. That’s what my God has been to me.” And that’s what God can be for you. Run to him. Call out to him. Depend upon him.

-When troubled, cry out: the Lord is my rock.

-When discouraged, cry out: the Lord is my stronghold.

-When weary, cry out: the Lord is my strength.

-When fearful, cry out: the Lord is my deliverer.

-When overwhelmed, cry out: the Lord is my fortress.

-When worried, cry out: the Lord is my refuge.

-When alone, cry out: the Lord is the horn of my salvation.

-When tempted, cry out: the Lord is my rock.

For every need, on every occasion, cry out to God, who is your rock and refuge.

-Trusting God Through Our Trials, YouVersion.