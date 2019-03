Two veterans of the Christian rock scene will take the stage for the first time ever in the United States! On April 5th, its Michael Sweet (Stryper) and John Schlitt (Petra). One night only!

Frii, Apr 5, 2019 at 7:30 pm Doors open at 6:00 pm

Club 1933 900 Downing Avenue Bakersfield , CA 93308 US

Click here to get your tickets!