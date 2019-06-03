LISTEN ONLINE

Menu

Movies in the Park Schedule

We love that our community has families in mind during the summer and provides FREE movies in the park.

Here is the list of films and locations this summer:

  • June 7 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the Spectrum Amphitheatre: The Park at River Walk
  • June 14 Ralph Breaks the Internet at Lowell Park
  • June 21 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at Jefferson Park
  • June 28 The Lego Movie: The Second Part at Greystone Park
  • July 5 Sherlock Gnomes at Wilson Park
  • July 12 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at Silver Creek Park
  • July 19 Incredibles 2  at Tarina Homes Sports: Complex at Mesa Marin Park
  • July 26 The Nutcracker and The Four Realms at Spectrum Amphitheatre: The Park at River Walk

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Keep Up to Date!

Subscribe to our newsletter for regular updates on 88.3 LifeFM!

Don't miss out!
We promise not to spam you. Unsubscribe at any time.
Invalid email address
Facebook Twitter
Copyright 2019 © All rights Reserved. Design and Hosting by FlockHosting

prevent spam by mxguarddog - FCC Public File