Seek God’s Favor

The Lord is my portion; I have promised to keep Your words. I sought Your favor with all my heart; be gracious to me according to Your word. Psalm 119:57-58

Declaring God’s favor isn’t some spooky, spiritual mumbojumbo. It’s actually quite easy to declare God’s favor in your life. Every morning, say something like this: “Father, I thank You that I have Your favor. Your favor is opening doors of opportunity and bringing success into my life. Your favor is causing people to want to help me.” Then go out with confidence, expecting good things to happen, expecting doors to open. There’s something special about you. You have the favor of God.

Anytime you get in a situation where you need favor, learn to declare it. You don’t have to loudly broadcast it to the world. You can whisper it. The volume of your voice is irrelevant; it’s your faith that makes the difference.

-Joel Osteen

Your Best Life