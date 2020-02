The Encounter Tour featuring Lysa Terkeurst, Levi Lusko, and worship with Fresh Life Worship brings unapologetic biblical teaching and authentic worship together for a one-night event where people come away with a renewed desire to engage with God in their everyday lives. The event will take place at Canyon Hills Church on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

VIP Doors: 5:15 pm; Early Entry Doors: 6:00 pm; General Admission Doors: 6:15 pm; Show Start: 7:00 pm

For tickets or more information, click here.