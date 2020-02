The Thorn is returning to Canyon Hills on March 6-8. The Thorn is a visually dynamic and heart-stirring theatrical portrayal of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Not your average Passion play, The Thorn combines martial arts, aerial acrobatics and emotionally powerful performances that have been engaging audiences across the US for over 20 years. This is a show that you won’t want to miss! For tickets or more information, click here.