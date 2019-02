As a part of our Amplify campaign, we’ve dedicated today to raising the funds for a new transmitter. We have been using the same one for over 20 years, and it is in desperate need of replacement. We care committed to bringing more ministry into this community in the years to come, and are asking for your help. Today only, we are asking for one time gifts to fund a new transmitter, which is $50,000. You can call us now at 832-2800, or easy give online here!