LURKING WITHIN US IS THE PERSISTENT TENDENCY TO TRUST IN OTHER THINGS BESIDES GOD. WE ALL ENCOUNTER A STEADY STREAM OF CHALLENGES AND BURDENS, AND SOMETIMES THESE PROBLEMS FEEL OVERWHELMING. UNEMPLOYMENT, FINANCIAL PRESSURE, A REBELLIOUS TEENAGER, THE DEATH OF A LOVED ONE, A DIFFICULT DECISION, A FEELING OF FAILURE, DEBILITATING BACK PAIN, TROUBLE IN A MARRIAGE, A BIG PROJECT AT WORK, AND SO MUCH MORE. IN THE BOOK OF JOHN, JESUS TAUGHT US THAT WE WOULD FACE TRIBULATIONS IN THIS WORLD.

WHEN WE FACE THESE CHALLENGES, DO WE TRUST IN GOD, OR DO WE TRUST IN OTHER THINGS? DO WE TRUST OUR OWN EFFORTS, OUR OWN RESOURCES, AND OUR OWN THINKING? DO WE FIRST LOOK TO OTHER PEOPLE TO GUIDE US, RESCUE US, OR PROTECT US? DO WE RELY ON OUR CAREFUL RESEARCH, OUR DILIGENT EFFORTS, OUR NETWORK, AND OUR ABILITIES? IS OUR RELIANCE ON THE BEST DOCTORS AND WISEST COUNSELORS?

GOD CAN USE ANY OF THESE THINGS, OF COURSE, AND HE FREQUENTLY DOES. BUT IN OUR HEART OF HEARTS, WHERE IS OUR TRUST? WHERE IS OUR CONFIDENCE? IS OUR TRUST IN GOD TO GUIDE US AND DELIVER US, OR IS OUR TRUST IN OURSELVES OR OTHER PEOPLE? DO WE FEEL A DEEP SENSE OF DEPENDENCE ON THE LORD? DO WE RECOGNIZE THAT GOD MAY USE SOME OF THESE RESOURCES, BUT OUR ULTIMATE TRUST IS IN GOD ALONE?

DO WE FEEL DEEPLY THAT WE NEED THE LORD? GOD DELIGHTS IN THE MAN OR WOMAN WHO CHOOSES TO TRUST IN HIM. GOD LOVES IT.

IT WOULD HAVE BEEN EASY FOR A POWERFUL KING LIKE DAVID TO TRUST IN HIS CHARIOTS AND HIS HORSES. IT WOULD BE EXPECTED FOR A BRILLIANT GENERAL LIKE DAVID TO TRUST IN HIS STRATEGY AND CUNNING. IT WOULD BE EASY FOR A MIGHTY RULER LIKE DAVID TO LOOK TO HIS OFFICERS AND HIS ARMY. BUT THAT WAS NOT THE WAY DAVID LIVED. OTHERS MIGHT TRUST IN THEIR OWN RESOURCES, BUT NOT DAVID. NOT THE MAN AFTER GOD’S OWN HEART. AS FOR DAVID, HE WOULD TRUST HIS GOD.

“SOME TRUST IN CHARIOTS AND SOME IN HORSES, BUT WE TRUST IN THE NAME OF THE LORD OUR GOD” PSALMS 20:7. MAY IT BE THE SAME FOR YOU AND ME.

TRUSTING GOD THROUGH OUR TRIALS. YOUVERSION