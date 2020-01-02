Life FM presents Faith and Family Night with The Bakersfield Condors!
Posted on:
January 2, 2020
It’s back! Join us for a great night of hockey followed with personal testimonies from some of the Condors. Mark your calendars! Faith & Family night is Friday, February 21, 2020. Keep watch here, as we will have tickets for sale coming soon!
