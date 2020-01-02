LISTEN ONLINE

Life FM presents Faith and Family Night with The Bakersfield Condors!

It’s back!  Join us for a great night of hockey followed with personal testimonies from some of the Condors. Mark your calendars! Faith & Family night is Friday, February 21, 2020. Keep watch here, as we will have tickets for sale coming soon!

Share this post

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on print
Share on email

Keep Up to Date!

Subscribe to our newsletter for regular updates on 88.3 LifeFM!

Don't miss out!
We promise not to spam you. Unsubscribe at any time.
Invalid email address
Facebook Twitter-square Instagram
Copyright 2020 © All rights Reserved. Design and Hosting by FlockHosting

prevent spam by mxguarddog - FCC Public File